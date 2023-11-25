Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed attended the Qawwali night ahead of teammate Imam-ul-Haq's wedding in Lahore. Sarfaraz made the most of the occasions as he seen enjoying the music, with Babar and Usman Qadir sitting next to him. Babar had a smile on his face as Sarfaraz grooved to the tune of 'Mera piya ghar aaya'. Notably, Imam's nikah (wedding ceremony) will take place on Saturday, November 25, with the wedding reception set to be held a day later (Sunday, November 26).

Babar stepped down as captain of the Pakistan cricket team across formats recently. Shan Masood was appointed as the captain of the Test team, while Shaheen Afridi will lead the side in T20Is.

Babar's resignation came after Pakistan failed to reach the Cricket World Cup semi-finals. He amassed 320 runs in nine matches at an average of 40, including four half-centuries.

Babar, Sarfaraz and Imam have all been named in Pakistan's Test squad for their tour of Australia next month.

The PCB has organised a camp for the team in Rawalpindi, which will run till November 28 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium before the team flies to Australia on November 30.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nauman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan tour of Australia schedule

December 14-18: 1st Test in Perth

December 26-30: 2nd Test in Melbourne

January 3-7: 3rd Test in Sydney