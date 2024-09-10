Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam has gone viral for the wrong reasons again. After a disappointing 2-0 home Test series loss to Bangladesh, Babar will be participating in the Champions One-Day Cup domestic tournament in Pakistan. However, prior to the start of the tournament, a video showing Babar refusing to let a fan wrap his arm around him while taking a photograph has gone viral on social media. Right after the selfie, Babar can be seen immediately walking away towards the cricket field.

In the video that has gone viral on social media platform 'X', Babar can be seen accepting a request for a photo from a fan. However, moments later, he refuses to let the fan keep his arm around his shoulder. Right after taking the photo, Babar can be seen walking away to join his teammates for a practice session.

Watch: Babar Azam's awkward moment with fan

Fans were quick to criticise Babar's behaviour.

"This is how the downfall begins," tweeted one fan.

"Performance: negative infinite, Ego: infinite," quoted another.

While Babar Azam's gesture did not please many fans, what cannot be ignored is that Babar took the time to pose for a photograph right before his practice session. In an era where security for players is tight and invasion of privacy is rife, Babar's decision to not let the fan put an arm around him is not a gesture out of the ordinary.

Babar's dwindling form

As Pakistan prepare to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, form concerns will worry the star batter. Babar has had a poor run of form, by his standards, in both the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Although Babar remains the only batter in the world to be ranked in the top five of the ICC batting rankings in all three formats, he will be aiming to hit his stride before Pakistan host their first ICC event in 29 years.