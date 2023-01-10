After the two-match Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw, both the teams are squaring off against each other in a three-match ODI series, that started on Tuesday. The Babar Azam-led side, who had a forgettable run in the longest format last year, will look to redeem itself in ODIs, which will also serve as a build-up for the upcoming World Cup. Talking about ODIs, Iceland Cricket has given a very funny take on Pakistn's all-time ODi team, which consisted of Babar Azam as their drinks boy.

Iceland Cricket, who are known for posting humorous content on social media regarding international matches and teams, took to Twitter and named the all-time ODI squad of Pakistan, in which former skipper Imran Khan was named as the captain.

"Today we announce our Pakistani ODI team of all time: S Anwar, Z Abbas, I Ul Haq, J Miandad, M Yousuf, I Khan (c), S Afridi, M Khan (WK), W Akram, W Younas, S Mushtaq, Drinks boys: B Azam, M Hafeez and Shoaib Malik"

However, the post irked some fans as they expressed their disappointment on the mocking of Babar and exclusion of former pacer Shoaib Akhtar from the squad.

"Babar Azam drinks boy?? Are u kidding me. Guy is litterly the best batsman of Pakistan ever," commented a fan.

Babar Azam drinks boy?? Are u kidding me

Guy is litterly the best batsman of Pakistan ever — Faiz Rajpoot (@FaizRajpoot00) January 8, 2023

"Did you miss M Rizwan in drinks boys?" commented a fan.

Did you miss M Rizwan in drinks boys? — अनन्तः सरली (@ananthsarali) January 8, 2023

"Babar Azam is a nice gentleman. He never speaks against others or doesn't make any controversy. I am not sure why somebody can hate him," wrote a fan.

Babar Azam is a nice gentleman. He never speaks against others or doesn't make any controversy. I am not sure why somebody can hate him. — pratim (@pratim_das) January 8, 2023

"No Shoaib Akhtar," commented another fan.

No Shoab Akhtar — Mel Dobson (@MelDobson1) January 8, 2023

The 2023 World Cup is set for India later this year.

