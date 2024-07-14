Pacer Jasprit Bumrah played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma and co had an outstanding run at the World Cup as the remained unbeatable throughout the tournament. In the final match, they defeated South Africa by seven runs and clinched the title. Bumrah, who scalped 15 wickets, bagged the Player of the Tournament award. With his fiery pace and on-point yorkers, Bumrah brought Team India out from the jaws of defeat on numerous occasions. It won't be wrong to say Bumrah is currently one of the greatest fast bowlers in the world.

Not just in T20Is but Bumrah is equally effective in ODIs and Tests as well. Recently, former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja lavished praise on the India pacer, calling him a "legend of all three formats.

"In my book, Jasprit Bumrah is a legend in all three formats. There is no one greater who has played all three formats. So you can see, where this boy came from, he lacked confidence, had an awkward bowling action. He was unfit, but he came back, and now he has made India win the World Cup," Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel.

Co-incidentally, Ramiz's statement came after an old video of India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir started surfacing online, where he was seen talking about having more all-format players in the pool.

"I'm a very strong believer in one thing, that if you're good, you should be playing all the three formats. I've never been a big believer in injury management, that you get injured, you go get recovered. As simple as it gets. When you're playing international cricket and you're good enough, you ask any of the top players, they want to play all the three formats. They don't want to stay and they don't want to be labelled as red-ball bowler or white-ball bowler," Gambhir said in the video.

Talking about the current team, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja have announced their retirement from the T20Is after the World Cup. In the shortest format, Team India is going through a transformation as currently a fresh-looking team is facing Zimbabwe in a five-match series.

Team India is being led by Shubman Gill and it features debutants like Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Dhruv Jurel.