India bowler Shikha Pandey bowled a sensational delivery in the second T20I against Australia at the Carrara Oval on Saturday to send Alyssa Healy back to the pavilion. Having set Australia a target of 119 to chase, Shikha opened the bowling for the Indian women's cricket team and dismissed opener Healy on the second ball of the innings. The 32-year-old Indian bowler produced an incredible amount of movement that deceived Healy, who could only watch as it dislodged the bails from the stumps behind her.

The video of the delivery went viral on Twitter, with many hailing Shikha for the swing she was able to generate.

"Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey," tweeted former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

Earlier in the day, Australia won the toss and opted to field. India got off to a poor start and lost three wickets with just 24 runs on the board.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur tried to revive the innings and scored 28 before being dismissed.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and it was Pooja Vastrakar's crucial unbeaten knock of 37 off 26 balls that helped India post a total of 118/9 from their stipulated 20 overs.

Only three Indian batters posted scores in double figures - Deepti Sharma being the third with a score of 16.

Tayla Vlaeminck and Sophie Molineux picked three wickets each for the hosts, with the latter finishing with impressive figures of 2/11 from her four overs.

The first T20I of the series had to be abandoned due to rain.