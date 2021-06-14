The Indian women's cricket team has started their net practice sessions ahead of the one-off Test against England at the Bristol County Ground, starting on June 16. On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) women shared photos from their training session on its official Twitter handle. "#TeamIndia bowlers in full flow in the nets session ahead of the one-off Test against England," BCCI captioned the post. The likes of Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma were seen bowling in the nets.

#TeamIndia bowlers in full flow in the nets session ahead of the one-off Test against England. pic.twitter.com/YrX4Fl6TuR — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 14, 2021

Earlier, on Saturday, BCCI had posted several pictures of ace India seamer Jhulan Goswami in the Test jersey and captioned it, "We surely can't wait to see Jhulan Goswami running in and bowling her heart out for #TeamIndia."

Responding to the post, Goswami wrote, "Nothing like the red ball and the whites."

Nothing like the red ball and the whites #IndWvsEngW https://t.co/mgf5cMHfNl — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) June 12, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also posted a video of India's training session on its official Twitter handle.

"BCCI Women looking good in the nets ahead of the Test against England," ICC captioned the post.

The @BCCIWomen looking in the nets ahead of the Test against England. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/aHbZJjjNVg — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2021

In the clip, India's ODI and Test skipper Mithali Raj was seen in an intense discussion with opener Punam Raut. Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were also seen in the footage timing the ball perfectly in the nets.

India will kick off their tour with a one-off Test against England. After that, India will take on England in three-match ODIs and as many T20Is.

The first ODI match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol on June 27. The second and third ODI will take place on June 30 and July 3 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton and New Road in Worcester respectively.

The T20I matches will be played in Northampton (July 9), Hove (July 11) and Chelmsford (July 15).