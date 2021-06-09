The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 17-member women's squad for the one-off Test match against India women starting June 16 at Bristol. The English team has added 17-year-old pacer Emily Arlott after a terrific performance in first-class cricket. The teenager made the headlines with her impressive performance in the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy for Central Sparks when she picked four wickets in a single over. England has retained their bowler Natasha Farrant, one of the players who received a full-time contract by the ECB. The English head coach Lisa Keightley has stated that the Indian side is strong, and they have the ability to tough competition.

Heather Knight will be leading the squad, while Nathalie Sciver has been named her deputy.

The Indian side, led by Mithali Raj, is currently in Southampton where they completed their quarantine period along with India Men, who are set to face New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship starting June 18.

Apart from the lone Test match, the two sides will face each other in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Squads for one-off Test:

England: Heather Knight (capt), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nathalie Sciver (vice-capt), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill.

India: Mithali Raj (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

Full Schedule:

One-off Test: June 16-19, Bristol

ODI Series

1st ODI: June 27, Bristol

2nd ODI: June 30, Taunton

3rd ODI: July 3, Worcester

T20I series:

1st T20I: July 9, Northampton

2nd T20I: July 11, Hove

3rd T20I: July 15, Chelmsford