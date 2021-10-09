Story ProgressBack to home
Australia Women vs India Women, AUSW vs INDW 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur Falls After Cameo, India 4 Down
AUSW vs INDW, 2nd T20I Live: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.
Australian players celebrate after taking a wicket.© Twitter
Australia skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second women's T20I at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Saturday. Both the teams decided to go with the same playing XI after the first T20I was washed out. India were at 131 for 4 in 15.2 overs when the rains came on Thursday. "It's always good to accept the challenges. We are playing with the same XI, no changes," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss. "We are gonna have a bowl tonight. We can put them under pressure if we are able to execute our plans. Playing with the same XI," Australia skipper Meg Lanning said.
2nd T20I, India Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2021, Oct 09, 2021
Play In Progress
AU-W
IN-W
50/4 (9.1)
Carrara Oval, Carrara
Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.45
% chance to win
AU-W 83%
IN-W 17%
Batsman
Yastika Bhatia
7* (10)
Richa Ghosh
0 (1)
Bowler
Ashleigh Gardner
3/0 (1.1)
Georgia Wareham
7/1 (1)
Live Cricket Score, AUSW vs INDW
No run, played towards fine leg.
Ashleigh Gardner is brought back into the attack.
On off, turning back in. Ghosh looks to push at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Richa Ghosh is in at number 6.
OUT! STUMPED! So just as the momentum seemed to be shifting, Australia strike and it is the big wicket of the Indian skipper! Beautifully bowled! Done in the flight and dip. This is tossed up nicely and around off, Kaur comes down the track, the ball dips right at the end. She swings, it sneaks under the bat and Healy does the rest. India in huge trouble now.
Good fielding! On middle, Kaur sweeps it through square leg. Perry in the deep, runs to her left, dives and keeps it down to two.
On middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
FOUR! Runs coming now for India! Shorter and outside off, Bhatia looks to cut, it goes off the outside edge down to the third man fence.
Fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
Georgia Wareham is brought into the attack now.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Harmanpreet Kaur. Banged in, halfway down the pitch, with no real pace on it. Kaur waits for it and picks it up and muscles it into the square leg fence. 15 off the over.
FOUR! A loosener from Ellyse Perry. Short and wide. Kaur gets on top of the bounce and thrashes it through the point region for a boundary.
A good-length ball, around off and jagging back in. Kaur keeps it out.
WIDE! This is down the leg side, Kaur looks to repeat the trick again but misses. Wide signalled by the umpire.
FOUR! Perry drifts onto the pads. Harmanpreet Kaur just shuffles across her stumps and tickles it fine. The ball races into the fine leg fence.
A length ball, on middle. Bhatia picks it up and heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ellyse Perry comes back into the attack.
A low full toss, on off. Kaur drives it to wide long off for a single.
Third dot on the trot. On off and defended out by Bhatia.
Flighted ball, on middle and leg. Bhatia works it to mid on.