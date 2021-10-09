Australia skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second women's T20I at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Saturday. Both the teams decided to go with the same playing XI after the first T20I was washed out. India were at 131 for 4 in 15.2 overs when the rains came on Thursday. "It's always good to accept the challenges. We are playing with the same XI, no changes," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss. "We are gonna have a bowl tonight. We can put them under pressure if we are able to execute our plans. Playing with the same XI," Australia skipper Meg Lanning said.