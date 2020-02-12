 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

AUSW vs INDW: Meg Lanning Gets Lucky Reprieve As Stump Mic Comes To Australia Captain's Rescue. Watch

Updated: 12 February 2020 20:40 IST

Australia Women's captain Meg Lanning was saved by the stump mic as she attempted to take a quick single down to mid-off in the tri-series final against India.

AUSW vs INDW: Meg Lanning Gets Lucky Reprieve As Stump Mic Comes To Australia Captains Rescue. Watch
Meg Lanning was saved by the stump mic during the tri-series final against India. © Twitter

Australia women's team defeated India in the tri-series final on Wednesday. During the match, Australia captain Meg Lanning got a lucky reprieve as the stump-mic came to her rescue. In the 14th over, Meg Lanning went for a quick single but the ball went on the bounce to Shikha Pandey at mid-off who had a shy at the stumps. The ball was on course to hit the stumps but the throw hit the stump-mic wire and changed course, missing the wicket. Meg Lanning was quick to capitalise on the opportunity to sneak in an extra run. Cricket Australia took to Twitter to share the video of the 'rare' incident on the field.

Here is the video of the unusual incident: 

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India in the summit clash. 

Beth Mooney's unbeaten 71 helped Australia Women to a competitive total of 155 for six. 

For India, Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers who registered figures of three for 30 from her four overs.

Chasing 156 for the win, India got off to a poor start as Shafali Verma was sent packing in the second over by Tayla Vlaeminck. 

Young batter Richa Ghosh then steadied the ship with Smriti Mandhana as the duo put on 43-run stand for the second wicket. 

Annabel Sutherland removed Ghosh for 17 but Mandhana held her end and went onto to score her 12th T20I half-century. 

India were 113 for four after 14 overs, needing 43 off the last five overs with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Mandhana out in the middle. 

Once Mandhana lost her wicket, Indian team suffered a shocking batting collapse and eventually fell 11 runs short of the target. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Australia Women Australia Women Smriti Mandhana Shikha Pandey Meg Lanning Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs on Wednesday
  • With the win, Australia clinched the tri-series
  • Beth Mooney top-scored for Australia with an unbeaten knock of 71
Related Articles
West Indies vs India: Smriti Mandhana Beats Virat Kohli, Becomes 2nd Fastest Indian To Complete 2,000 ODI Runs
West Indies vs India: Smriti Mandhana Beats Virat Kohli, Becomes 2nd Fastest Indian To Complete 2,000 ODI Runs
Alyssa Healy Smashes Highest T20I Score In Womens Cricket. Watch
Alyssa Healy Smashes Highest T20I Score In Women's Cricket. Watch
"You Think Youve Seen It All": Australia Womens Teams Bizarre Move To Use Stand-In Coin Tosser. Watch
"You Think You've Seen It All": Australia Women's Team's Bizarre Move To Use Stand-In Coin Tosser. Watch
Ball Tampering Scandal: Aussie Women Skipper Meg Lanning Censored From Taking Questions
Ball Tampering Scandal: Aussie Women Skipper Meg Lanning Censored From Taking Questions
T20I Tri-Series: Indian Women Take On Australia In Opener
T20I Tri-Series: Indian Women Take On Australia In Opener
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 11 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.