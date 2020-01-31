Smriti Mandhana was saved by the TV umpire in the ongoing first Twenty20 International (T20I) between Indian women's cricket team and England in Canberra on Friday. In the second over of India's chase, Smriti Mandhana edged the ball to the wicketkeeper. Amy Ellen Jones initially caught the ball but as she was rolled over and was in the process of getting up, the ball which was not in full control of the wicketkeeper, popped out of the left glove. The on-field umpire gave Smriti Mandhana out and as she was about to cross the boundary line, the TV umpire intervened and overturned the decision in favour of the Indian batter. The ICC took to Twitter to share the video of the dropped chance.

Smriti Mandhana was given out but the decision was later overturned.



India are 22/0 after two overs and need 126 more to win.#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/tusTTxfvtF — ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2020

In the match, Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and invited England to bat at the Manuka Oval.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad struck twice in two overs to send Amy Ellen Jones and Danielle Wyatt and leave England at nine for two.

Heather Knight then scored a half-century along with a handy contribution from Tammy Beaumont to take her side to a challenging total of 147 for eight.

In reply, India got off to a flying start scoring 22 runs in the first two overs.

Natalie Sciver struck in her first over to eventually send back Mandhana for 15 and give England their first breakthrough.

Shafali Verma failed to capitalise on the good start she got as she was sent packing by England captain Heather Knight for 30.

Jemimah Rodrigues scored a 20-ball 26 before being dismissed by Katherine Brunt in the 11th over.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 42 and finished the game with a six off Katherine Brunt in the last over to help India register a five-wicket win.