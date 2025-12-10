Shubman Gill is poised to become the next Indian all-format captain. He is already the ODI and Test skipper and was named vice-captain of the T20I side during the Asia Cup 2025. That elevation clearly signaled that Gill was being considered as the next captain in all formats. While he was appointed Test captain starting from the England tour in June-July, he was also elevated to a leadership role earlier this year. Former BCCI selector Salil Ankola says that Gill was thought of as captain right from 2023. Incidentally, Gill made his T20I debut that year. He made his ODI debut in 2019, while in 2020 he started playing Tests.

"We always thought Gill would become the captain. We had considered him for the role right from 2023, believing he would take the reins in his hands. Selectors do take suggestions-not only from the coach and captain but also from other senior players. They also felt he was the right guy, even those who retired earlier," said Ankola, on Vicky Lalwani's YouTube channel.

"It is a collective decision. Everyone felt it, and he proved it in England. What a series he had! Under such pressure, if he scores 750 runs in England, that shows his mental capacity. People will say someone else should have been captain or bring someone back. Humans are very unsatisfied souls. Whatever good you do, they will find something bad in it. People think they know everything."

Gill is featuring in the T20 squad after being ruled out of the second Test and the three-match ODI series against South Africa due to neck spasms. He suffered the injury during the opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

The 26-year-old was later hospitalized as a precautionary measure before being discharged. Gill then completed his rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) and was declared fit for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

"Shubman Gill should cement his place at the top of the order in T20 cricket. We believe in all-format players. We have seen how well he plays in the IPL. Now, he has a chance to cement his place in India's T20 International side. There is a little pressure, but he is a good player. I hope he performs well in this five-match T20I series against South Africa. He is coming back from a small injury. He will get a lot of opportunities across five matches on good pitches. The pitches will have pace and bounce, like in Dharamshala, and he will love batting on them," Irfan Pathan said on JioStar.