S Venkataraman, the U19 head coach of the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP), was allegedly assaulted by three local cricketers over their non-inclusion in the team for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). According to a report in The Indian Express, the incident took place on Monday "with the intention of killing" Venkataraman, who suffered a head injury and a shoulder fracture. Police confirmed that an FIR was filed at the Sedarapet police station over the incident, which left Venkataraman with 20 stitches on his forehead.

"Venkataraman received 20 stitches on his forehead, but he is stable. The said players are absconding, and we are trying to track them. Further details will be revealed in due course," Sub-Inspector S Rajesh of the Sedarapet police station was quoted as saying in the report.

Venkataraman, in his complaint, revealed that Bharathidasan Pondicherry Cricketers' Forum Secretary, G. Chandran, instigated the three cricketers to attack him.

"Around 11 a.m. on December 8, 2025, I was in the indoor nets inside the CAP complex before Pondicherry senior cricketers Karthikeyan, Aravinddaraj, and Santhosh Kumaran came and began to abuse me, insisting that I was the reason for their non-selection in the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) squad. While Aravinddaraj held me, Karthikeyan took the bat that Santhosh Kumaran had and attacked me with the intention of killing me. They hit me, saying Chandran had told them that they would get a chance only if they killed me," Venkataraman said in his complaint, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Senthil Kumaran, the Forum president, has denied the allegations made by Venkataraman.

"Venkataraman has a documented history of several cases against him. He has often been known to behave rudely with local cricketers, using obscene language. His grudge against Chandran is also well-known, considering that we have repeatedly raised several issues within the CAP to the BCCI over the last seven years," said Kumaran.