Australia captain Pat Cummins is in line to return for the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide after being named in a 15-man squad on Wednesday. Cummins is the only addition to an otherwise unchanged squad from Brisbane, where Australia won by eight wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The 32-year-old Cummins has been sidelined since the tour to the West Indies in July with a lower back injury. "We feel as though he'll be as best prepared as can be," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said.

Under-pressure veteran opener Usman Khawaja, who did not play in the second Test because of a back injury, kept his place in the squad for the match, which begins at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

Spinner Nathan Lyon is likely to be back in the side after being left out as Australia opted for an all-seam attack for the day-night match at the Gabba.

After Adelaide, the series moves on to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test with the fifth and final match in Sydney starting on January 4.

Australia squad for third Test: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

