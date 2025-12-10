Nine new players have been added to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction list by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Just hours after chopping out 1,005 names and announcing a list of 350 players for the mini-auction on December 16, the BCCI released a revised list with nine more players. The headline name among the new additions is uncapped Indian batter Swastik Chikara, who was part of the title-winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad in IPL 2025.

Chikara's absence from the initial list came as a surprise, given his prowess in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League in recent years.

Five more uncapped Indians have been added to the auction list, which now stands at 359. This includes Karnataka wicket-keeper batter KL Shrijith, who was a member of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous season.

Tripura's Manisankar Murasingh, Hyderabad's Chama Milind, Uttarakhand's Rahul Raj Namala and Jharkhand's Virat Singh are the other Indian players added.

Of these players, Milind and Singh have previously had stints in the IPL.

Three overseas players have been added - Australian all-rounder Chris Green, South African bowler Eathan Bosch and Malaysian wicket-keeper Virandeep Singh.

Interestingly, Eathan Bosch is the brother of South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch, who has been retained by MI for IPL 2026.

Meanwhile, Virandeep will be the only player from an associate nation to feature in the IPL 2026 auction.

Another major change in the BCCI's revised list was changing the nationality of leg-spinner Nikhil Chaudhary from India to Australia. Chaudhary, who is India-born, was initially listed as a local player and not as an overseas player.

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is likely to not have a marquee set, instead directly beginning with a set of capped batters, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

Experienced South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock's name was added to the initial shortlist for the auction following his century against India in the third ODI in Visakhapatnam. According to the report, de Kock's name was added after a personal request from a franchise.

Newly-added players to IPL 2026 auction list:

1. Manisankar Murasingh (India)

2. Virandeep Singh (Malaysia)

3. Chama Milind (India)

4. KL Shrijith (India)

5. Eathan Bosch (South Africa)

6. Chris Green (Australia)

7. Swastik Chikara (India)

8. Rahul Raj Namala (India)

9. Virat Singh (India)