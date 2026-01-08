Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction, saw his contract being cancelled after a BCCI mandate. In a retaliatory move, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has demanded that their T20 World Cup games be shifted from India to Sri Lanka, citing security issues. Mustafizur's teammate Tanzim Sakib has now raised his apprehension about the IPL. "It's not clear why he [Mustafizur] was removed from the IPL. Maybe there could be political reasons," Tanzim was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

"But it is better if politics stays out of cricket. As players, we don't think about the political side. We have a desire to play in the IPL and submit our names accordingly. Next year, we will consult agents and relevant people in the country before deciding whether to send our names or not."

Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to receive any financial compensation after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the instructions of the BCCI, despite having no role in the circumstances that led to the termination of his contract.

"The salaries of all IPL players are insured. For foreign international players, normally the franchise pays if he is injured after joining the camp or during the course of the tournament.

Normally up to 50 percent is paid from insurance. It is better for India's injured centrally contracted cricketers who normally get paid by the BCCI," an IPL source in the know of things told PTI on condition of anonymity.

However, Mustafizur's case does not fall under the standard insurance clauses. Since the release was not due to injury or a cricketing reason linked to participation in the league, KKR are not contractually bound to pay him any amount.