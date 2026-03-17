In a deadly Pakistani airstrike on Tuesday, at least 400 people were killed and around 250 injured in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. The attack is the deadliest in Afghanistan's history after the suicide bombing at Kabul airport during the US withdrawal in 2021, when at least 169 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members died. The strike has been condemned by Afghanistan's cricketers. Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who has played 15 ODIs and 48 T20Is, compared Pakistan with Israel in a Facebook post, referring to Israel's recent attack on Iran.

"Hard to find any difference between Israel and Pakistani regime period," wrote Naveen, who has played for the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants, on his verified Facebook account that has over 4 lakh followers.

Other Afghanistan cricketers have also lashed out at the loss of lives "as a result of Pakistani airstrikes," especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

"I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure-either intentionally or by mistake-is a war crime," Rashid Khan wrote on X.

"The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah!"

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi also spoke out following the massive casualties.

"Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons' names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short.