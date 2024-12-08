Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has reserved the highest of praises for India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who single-handedly led India to a crushing 295-run win over Australia in the first Test in Adelaide last month. Basit suggested that the Australian batters are afraid to take on Bumrah, who bagged eight wickets in the series-opener. In the ongoing Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide, Bumrah showcased his wicket-taking prowess once again in Australia's first innings, registering figures of 4/61.

While analysing Bumrah's performances Down Under, Basit went on to claim that he hasn't seen someone rattle Australians in their own backyard since former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram.

"Australia are focusing on Bumrah. They won't take a chance against him. Maine agar Wasim Akram ke baad Australians ko kisi bowler se ghabraate hue dekha hai, toh woh Bumrah hai (after Wasim Akram, if I have seen the Australians scared of a bowler, it is Bumrah). They never took a chance against Wasim, always tried scoring from the other end," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Basit, however, slammed the Indian team for its overall poor show in Adelaide.

"Bumrah might bring India back, but right now they are chasing the game because of bad batting and bad bowling under lights after tea," he added.

India were bowled out for 180 in the first innings, and stare at a series-levelling defeat after crumbling to 128/5 in the second installment.

Rishabh Pant was on 28 and Nitish Kumar Reddy 15 as the hosts eye their eighth straight pink-ball victory in Adelaide to level the five-Test series after being crushed by 295 runs in Perth.

Meanwhile, Australia were all out just after tea for 337 after resuming on 86-1, with Travis Head (140) producing a typically flamboyant knock on his home ground in front of a big crowd.

(With AFP Inputs)