Former Australia World Cup-winner Brad Hogg has gone viral on the internet for the wrong reasons. The 54-year-old, who is now a reputed pundit and broadcaster, has received criticism for mocking Pakistan's ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan. A video of Hogg filming a mock interview with someone pretending to be Rizwan has gone viral on social media. The person acting as Rizwan seemingly mocks his English-speaking ability in the video. Hogg's involvement in the video has come under severe criticism from fans on the internet.

Fans have not hesitated to express their displeasure at Hogg being part of such a video.

"We living in the subcontinent should get out of this colonial mindset. English is not our language or mother tongue. Also, our players should speak Urdu and take your translator with it. This is our National pride, not English. Pathetic unprofessionalism by ex-cricketers!" said one user.

"I think Australians would be ashamed of Brad hogg now," said another.

"This is terrible. Brad Hogg should not be doing that. Players are at that level for their cricketing skills, not their ability to communicate in English," commented a third.

"Wrong. You can't shame someone publicly. Not done in the right spirit," said another.

Yikes, this is terrible. Brad Hogg should not doing that.



Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan has been the butt of several jokes on the internet, particularly following his nation's exit from the Champions Trophy 2025 group stage. One aspect of Rizwan's that has often been made fun of has been his English-speaking ability.

Brad Hogg, on the other hand, is a two-time World Cup-winner, having been part of the all-conquering Australia sides that won the 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cups.

Hogg played 123 ODIs for Australia, in which he took 156 wickets. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), turning out for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).