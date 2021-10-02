The Indian women's cricket team will look to build a first innings total when it resumes batting on Day 3 of the one-off Pink-ball Test against Australia at the Metricon Stadium in Queensland on Saturday. India had ended Day 2 at 276/5 after rain brought stumps prematurely on a day opener Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden century. Mandhana put on a display of exceptional batting class to pace her innings to perfection. She was dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner after scoring a magnificent 127 off 216 balls. Australian bowlers suffered due to inconsistent performances on the opening two days. Deepti Sharma and Taniya Bhatia will resume India's innings on Saturday.