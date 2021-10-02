Story ProgressBack to home
Australia Women vs India Women, Pink Ball Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: India Eye Big Total
The Indian women's cricket team will look to build a big first innings total on Day 3 of the one-off Pink-ball Test vs Australia.
AUS W vs IND W: Deepti Sharma and Taniya Bhatia will resume India's innings on Saturday.© BCCI/Twitter
The Indian women's cricket team will look to build a first innings total when it resumes batting on Day 3 of the one-off Pink-ball Test against Australia at the Metricon Stadium in Queensland on Saturday. India had ended Day 2 at 276/5 after rain brought stumps prematurely on a day opener Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden century. Mandhana put on a display of exceptional batting class to pace her innings to perfection. She was dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner after scoring a magnificent 127 off 216 balls. Australian bowlers suffered due to inconsistent performances on the opening two days. Deepti Sharma and Taniya Bhatia will resume India's innings on Saturday.
One-off Test, India Women in Australia, Only Test, 2021, Sep 30, 2021
Day 3 | Opening Session
AU-W
IN-W
287/5 (109.2)
Carrara Oval, Carrara
Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.63
% chance to win
IN-W 10%
Draw 82%
AU-W 8%
Batsman
Deepti Sharma
17 (57)
Taniya Bhatia
6* (29)
Bowler
Ellyse Perry
58/1 (21.2)
Ashleigh Gardner
32/1 (26)
No run, played towards covers.
On a length, around off. Sharma hangs back and blocks it out.
Length ball, on off. Bhatia drives it through cover. The batters cross for a single.
Full length and on the pads. Bhatia hangs back and looks to flick it away but misses. The ball goes towards point off the pads. Perry and company appeal for an LBW but the umpire is unmoved. Going down leg.
Length, on the pads. Sharma stays back and glances it to fine leg for a single.
On off, kept out.
Loopy ball, full and on off. Sharma gets low and looks to sweep it away. The ball takes the outside edge and flies towards mid-wicket. The ball lands in the vacant area, the batters take a single.
Flatter and on off. Sharma defends it to point.
Full and outside off. Sharma leaves it alone.
Tossed up, full and on off. Sharma prods and defends it onto the pitch.
Floated, full and outside off. The ball turns in a bit. Sharma leaves it alone.
Bhatia could get on top of this one! A full toss, below waist height, on off. Bhatia looks to push it through cover-point but does not connect well. The ball goes to the point fielder.
Full and on the pads. Sharma tucks it to square leg and rotates the strike.
Perry hurls a length ball, on off. Sharma hangs back and defends it back.
Full-length ball, around middle and leg. Sharma defends it back to the bowler.
BEATEN! A length ball, around off. The ball moves away a bit. Sharma hangs back and looks to push it away but misses. The ball beats the outside edge.
Full length, on off. Sharma pushes it towards mid off.
Short and outside off, Bhatia hangs back and plays it towards point.
Loopy ball, on off. Bhatia defends it out off the back foot.
On off, Bhatia blocks it out.