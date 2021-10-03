India Women have the advantage over Australia going into Day 4 of the ongoing one-off Pink Ball Test at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. After the Indian batters, led by Smriti Mandhana (127) and Deepti Sharma (66) had got the job done to help the team post 377 for eight declared, bowlers Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar struck crucial blows as Australia ended Day 3 on 143 for four, trailing by 234 runs. Australia captain Meg Lanning (38) was unfortunate to be dismissed, given out LBW when she got a big edge onto the pads. Veteran pacer Jhulan, though, made the ball talk under the lights, causing all sorts of problems for the Aussie batters. Ellyse Perry held one end up with some gritty batting to remain unbeaten on 27 at Stumps. Tahlia McGrath put in a dogged performance but fell victim to Vastrakar for 28. Giving Perry company was Ashleigh Gardner (13 not out). Both Australian batters will look to get some runs in what still remain good batting conditions at the Carrara Oval.