Australia Women vs India Women, AUSW vs INDW, Pink Ball Test, Day 4 Live: India Look To Extend Advantage
AUSW vs INDW: Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets each as Australia ended Day 3 on 143/4, trailing India by 234 runs.
India Women have the advantage over Australia going into Day 4 of the ongoing one-off Pink Ball Test at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. After the Indian batters, led by Smriti Mandhana (127) and Deepti Sharma (66) had got the job done to help the team post 377 for eight declared, bowlers Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar struck crucial blows as Australia ended Day 3 on 143 for four, trailing by 234 runs. Australia captain Meg Lanning (38) was unfortunate to be dismissed, given out LBW when she got a big edge onto the pads. Veteran pacer Jhulan, though, made the ball talk under the lights, causing all sorts of problems for the Aussie batters. Ellyse Perry held one end up with some gritty batting to remain unbeaten on 27 at Stumps. Tahlia McGrath put in a dogged performance but fell victim to Vastrakar for 28. Giving Perry company was Ashleigh Gardner (13 not out). Both Australian batters will look to get some runs in what still remain good batting conditions at the Carrara Oval.
Live Cricket Score, AUSW vs INDW
On the pads, Perry clips it to square leg for a single.
Deepti Sharma is brought back into the attack.
Full and on off, driven towards mid off.
Flatter delivery, outside off. Gardner hangs back and defends it out.
Full and outside off, Gardner drives it through covers. Meghna Singh gives it a chase and cuts it off. Keeps it down to two.
Loopy ball outside off, Gardner looks to drive. The ball goes off the outside edge towards third man. The batters take a couple.
FOUR! Short and outside off, Ashleigh Gardner hangs back and cuts it nicely towards deep backward point to collect a boundary.
Tosses it up, on off. Gardner defends it out.
FOUR! FIFTY! Sliding down the leg side and Ellyse Perry tickles it fine into the fine leg fence and brings up yet another half-century. The legacy of Ellyse Perry just keeps on growing.
Back of a length, on off and angling in. Perry hops back and blocks it out.
A length ball, on off. Perry taps it on the off side.
Full and just outside off. Perry squeezes it out.
Length ball, on top of off. Perry defends it on the off side.
FOUR! A bumper on middle. This one sits up nicely and Perry pulls it behind square and collects a boundary. Perry moves to 49 now.
Slower and floated up, on middle. Gardner watchfully keeps it out.
FOUR! Short and around off. Gardner rocks back and cuts it through cover-point and the ball races into the fence. No one moved.
This one is spilled down the leg side. Gardner looks to sweep but misses.
Flatter one, on the pads and tucked behind square on the leg side for another one.
Sharma gives it some air and bowls it on a length, on middle. Perry defends it off the back foot.
Flighted ball, sliding onto the pads. Gardner flicks it to backward square leg for a single.