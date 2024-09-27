Australian cricket team wicket-keeper Josh Inglis was booed by the crowd at the Lord's Cricket Ground after he claimed a grounded catch during the fourth ODI encounter against England on Friday. During the 17th over of the England innings, Harry Brook edged a delivery from Mitchell Starc and the ball flew towards the wicket-keeper behind the stumps. Inglis dived to his left to complete the catch and the umpire raised his finger in a moment. However, the catch was referred to the third umpire and replays showed that the ball actually bounced just in front of Inglis before he took the catch. The crowd was not pleased as they saw the replay and they booed to show dissent at the unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field as the world champions recalled three senior players in their quest for a series-clinching win.

No sooner had the toss taken place, however, in a match already shortened by rain, then a fresh downpour saw the pitch and square covered up again.

But with the weather relenting, play was now due to start at 2:45 pm local time (1345 GMT) in a match reduced to 39 overs per side instead of the regulation 50.

Australia welcomed back the fit-again World Cup winning trio of in-form opener Travis Head, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa as they looked to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in a five-match series.

Alex Carey, who had deputised behind the stumps for Inglis in the opening three games of this series, retained his place as a specialist batsman after a match-winning 74 in the second ODI at Leeds and an unbeaten 77 in defeat at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

England's decision to field the same side meant injury-plagued fast bowler Jofra Archer was playing in back-to-back matches, having taken an encouraging 2-67 at Chester-le-Street.

