Australia pacer Mitchell Starc on Saturday became the fastest bowler to complete 200 wickets in ODIs. He achieved the feat in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe, which Australia ended up losing by three wickets. In the game, the left-arm seamer took just one wicket. He ended up dismissing Ryan Burl in the 37th over of the innings and with this, he completed a total of 200 wickets in ODIs.

Starc completed 200 wickets in 102 matches, and as a result, he broke Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq's record. Mushtaq had completed the feat in 104 matches.

Brett Lee had completed 200 wickets in 112 games while South Africa's Allan Donald did it in 117 games.

Zimbabwe stunned a nearly full-strength Australia by three wickets on Saturday to claim a historic victory in the third one-day international in Townsville.

After leg-spinner Ryan Burl (5-10) played a starring role in dismissing the hosts for a lowly 141, Zimbabwe overcame a wobbly chase to beat the cricket powerhouse for the first time in Australia when they hauled in the target in the 39th over, triggering scenes of celebration.

It was a consolation victory for Zimbabwe to conclude the three-match series.

In their first series in Australia since 2004, Zimbabwe struggled to be competitive in the opening two matches at the same venue and were routed for just 96 on Wednesday.

In a confidence boost, Chakabva won the toss for the first time in the series and his accurate attack claimed regular wickets against Australia's misfiring batting order.

Promoted

Only two batters reached double figures, with star opener David Warner (94) playing a lone hand in Australia's innings lasting just 31 overs.

With AFP inputs