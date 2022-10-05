West Indies might not be without some of the big stars from yesteryears but they still have enough power hitters who can light up the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. There was ample proof of that in the first T20I of their series against the reigning champions as the Windies batters hit a total of six maximums in way to registering 145/9 at the Carrara Oval.

While opener Kyle Mayers started the spree at the top of the order with a 103-metre six over covers, it was the big-hitting Odean Smith who made cricket look like baseball when he hit a monstrous 108-metre six that went high up in the air and went way into the stands

Watch Video of Odean Smith's Six

Smith hit three cracking boundaries also to score 27 runs in just 17 balls before getting run out.

His innings gave a much needed fillip to the West Indian total.

The Caribbean bowlers have been on the mark as they reduced Australia to 58/5 in 7.5 overs.

Captain Aaron Finch has kept West Indies at bay and will look to guide his team home along with the impressive Matthew Wade in the last 10 overs.