AUS vs WI, 2nd Day-Night Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Australia will resume their innings at 330 for 3 against West Indies on Day 2 of the ongoing second day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head hit unbeaten centuries as Australia reached a total of over 300 on the first day of the Test. Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith on Thursday won the toss and opted to bat against the West Indies in the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Day-Night Test between Australia and West Indies from the Adelaide Oval

