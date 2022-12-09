Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head Keep Australia In Driver's Seat
AUS vs WI, 2nd Day-Night Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Australia will resume their innings at 330 for 3 against West Indies on Day 2 of the ongoing second day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.
2nd Test, Day 2 Live: Australia are in a dominating position.© AFP
AUS vs WI, 2nd Day-Night Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Australia will resume their innings at 330 for 3 against West Indies on Day 2 of the ongoing second day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head hit unbeaten centuries as Australia reached a total of over 300 on the first day of the Test. Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith on Thursday won the toss and opted to bat against the West Indies in the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Day-Night Test between Australia and West Indies from the Adelaide Oval
2nd Test, West Indies in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2022, Dec 08, 2022
Day 2 | Opening Session
AUS
349/3 (94.5)
WI
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.68
% chance to win
AUS 75%
Draw 21%
WI 4%
Batsman
Marnus Labuschagne
130* (261)
Travis Head
122 (148)
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph
86/1 (23.5)
Jason Holder
56/1 (24)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
AUS vs WI, 2nd Test Live Updates
Good length and on leg, Marnus Labuschagne gently flicks it to square leg for one.
Outside off this time, Marnus Labuschagne shoulders arms at it.
Good length angling it in, Marnus Labuschagne looks to block it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Length ball on the pads as Marnus Labuschagne flicks this towards short mid-wicket. Dot again.
Good length and on off, Marnus Labuschagne defends it back towards the bowler.
Fuller and on off, Marnus Labuschagne eases it to the off side. Dot.
Back of a length on the body, this is tucked down to fine leg for one.
Bangs a bouncer and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne doesn't read it but ducks it in the very end.
Slightly shorter one, Travis Head fends it to point for one.
Fuller and on off, Travis Head drives it but finds the fielder at covers.
Fuller and on off, Marnus Labuschagne flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Slightly shorter one, Marnus Labuschagne fends it to short mid-wicket.
Touch fuller and shaping it into the batter, Travis Head defends it to short leg.
Good length angling it in, Marnus Labuschagne gently flicks it to square leg for one.
Fuller again, Marnus Labuschagne defends it to mid on.
Fuller and on off, Travis Head flicks it to backward square leg for one.
On middle this time, Travis Head defends it solidly.
EDGED AND FOUR! Fuller and on off, Travis Head looks to drive it but gets a thick outside edge as the ball races away the third man fence for a boundary!
Outside leg again as Marnus Labuschagne again misses his flick.
Another one outside leg, Marnus Labuschagne looks to flick it but misses again.