AUS vs WI, 2nd Day-Night Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Australia have opted to bat against West Indies in the second and final Test, which be a day-night match, at the Adelaide Oval, on Thursday. The hosts lead the series 1-0, having won the first Test by 164 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth last week. Steve Smith will captain Australia in the absence of Pat Cummins, who was ruled out due to injury. Scott Boland will replace Cummins in the playing XI. Smith, who scored a double hundred in the last match, will lead the team for the first time after four years. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 2nd Day-Night Test between Australia and West Indies from the Adelaide Oval

