Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: David Warner, Usman Khawaja Off To Good Start
AUS vs WI, 2nd Day-Night Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Australia have opted to bat against West Indies in the second and final Test, which is a day-night match, at the Adelaide Oval, on Thursday
2nd Test Live: Steve Smith will lead Australia for the first time after four years.© AFP
AUS vs WI, 2nd Day-Night Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Australia have opted to bat against West Indies in the second and final Test, which be a day-night match, at the Adelaide Oval, on Thursday. The hosts lead the series 1-0, having won the first Test by 164 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth last week. Steve Smith will captain Australia in the absence of Pat Cummins, who was ruled out due to injury. Scott Boland will replace Cummins in the playing XI. Smith, who scored a double hundred in the last match, will lead the team for the first time after four years. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 2nd Day-Night Test between Australia and West Indies from the Adelaide Oval
2nd Test, West Indies in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2022, Dec 08, 2022
Day 1 | Morning Session
AUS
22/0 (8.0)
WI
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.75
% chance to win
AUS 71%
Draw 23%
WI 6%
Batsman
David Warner
9* (23)
Usman Khawaja
12 (25)
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph
11/0 (4)
Jason Holder
10/0 (4)
No run.
Fuller and on off, Usman Khawaja shuffles across and creams it towards deep covers for a brace.
On a length and on off, Usman Khawaja defends it back towards the bowler.
A maiden from Alzarri Joseph as this one is defended towards mid off.
A touch fuller and a quicker one as David Warner drives it straight to the man at short covers on the bounce.
Slightly shorter and outside off, David Warner looks to pull it but misses.
Good length and on off, David Warner eases it to mid off.
Back of a length shaping it away from the batter, David Warner gets in two minds but leaves it alone in the end.
Slightly shorter one and on off, David Warner fends it to point.
Back of a length and on off, Usman Khawaja pulls it to mid-wicket for a brace.
On a length and on off, David Warner taps it to covers for one.
Another one outside off as David Warner lets it sail towards the keeper.
Touch fuller and outside off, David Warner shoulders arms at it.
Slightly shorter one and on off, David Warner cuts it but finds the fielder at backward point who stops it well.
Length ball outside off stump as the batter leaves it alone here.
Fuller and on off, Usman Khawaja defends it to short covers.
On a length and outside off shaping it away, Usman Khawaja shoulders arms at it. Four dots now.
Good length and outside off, Usman Khawaja lets this one go as well.
Another length ball and outside off, Usman Khawaja leaves it alone again.
An outswinger and outside off, Usman Khawaja leaves it alone.