Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Updates: David Warner, Aaron Finch Steady Australia's Innings
Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second and final T20I
Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: David Warner and Aaron Finch have brought Australia's innings back on track after Cameron Green was sent back to the pavilion in the 2nd over of the innings. West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second and final T20I against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane on Friday.Aaron Finch-led Australia would look to seal the two-match T20I series when they square off against West Indies in the second game. Both teams had played a thriller in the first T20I, and owing to Matthew Wade's precious knock, Australia were able to register a win as they chased down 146 in the final over. Both the teams would look to get their combination right as they build up to the upcoming T20 World Cup set to be played Down Under.(LIVE SCORECARD)
Six!
Yannic Cariah has been introduced into the attack now.
This is bowled from over the wicket and angled in at the toes. Aaron Finch backs away and strokes it past extra cover for a couple of runs.
Shorter and around the body, David Warner plays a controlled pull shot down to deep backward square leg for a single and brings up his FIFTY. This has been a blistering knock so far from the southpaw and he will look to carry on in the same fashion.
Hard length, around off, this is tapped away towards cover.
Bangs it in short and outside off, Warner reaches out and just cuts it wide of the fielder at deep backward point for a couple. Warner moves on to 49 now.
FOUR! Wrong line from Odean Smith and David Warner picks up yet another boundary. This is bowled from 'round the stumps and angling down leg, Warner just flicks it fine, past short fine leg and finds the fence.
Smith starts off a good-length delivery, around off, Warner blocks it back onto the deck.
Odean Smith replaces Alzarri Joseph.
Another arm ball from Hosein, angling sharply into middle and leg. Blocked out.
Flatter one, on leg stump and this is pulled away past square leg for a run.
FOUR! David Warner is picking the gaps with ease here. Short and around off, Warner rocks back and pulls it well in front of mid-wicket for yet another boundary.
Here comes the arm ball! This is a fraction shorter and angling in from outside off. Aaron Finch stays back and taps it towards point for one more.
Warner just trying to toy with the bowler there. Warner pre-meditates and looks for the reverse sweep but changes his mind and just pushes the fullish delivery towards mid-wicket. They get one and look for the second but decide against it.
Hosein starts off with a floater on the pads, Finch neatly works it away through mid-wicket for one.
Akeal Hosein comes into the attack now.
Around the hips, this is tucked away towards short fine leg. At the end of the Powerplay, Australia are 45/1!
A touch fuller and around leg stump, Warner looks to work it leg side but ends up blocking it back to the bowler.
FOUR! This is shorter again, over middle, David Warner hangs back and just has a jab at it. The ball goes hard and flat to the right of the fielder at deep square leg for a boundary.
Much better from Joseph! Good length, close to the off stump and at 142.3 clicks. Warner has a dab at it but gets beaten past the outside edge.