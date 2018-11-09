Australia vs South Africa: Aiden Markram Dispatches Mitchell Starc's 150Kph Thunderbolt, Fan Catches It - Watch

South Africa batsman Aiden Markram sized up a 150.8km/h delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc and dispatched it for a mammoth six during the second One-Day International (ODI) between the two teams at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. To everyone's amusement, an alert fan cleanly caught the monster six, that flew 95 metres into the stand. The excited member of the crowd jumped up and down to a standing ovation.

This was a serious shot off a rapid Starc delivery, but how's the catch from Old Mate in the crowd?! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/nvTl9Siwde — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 9, 2018

Chasing a target of 232, the Proteas were moving along slowly before Markram played a powerfully timed shot.

Australia followed the short-lived battering by taking two wickets in seven balls to reduce South Africa to 48/3.

Markram himself was run out on the first ball of the 10th over.

Ultimately, Australia defended their score of 231 to level the three-match series 1-1.

Earlier, Alex Carey top-scored as Australia's batting woes continued when bowled out for 231 by South Africa.

The Australians were all out in 48.3 overs. It was the seventh time in their past eight one-day internationals they failed to bat their allotted overs.

Carey made 47 from 72 balls, Chris Lynn struck 44 from 44 deliveries and captain Aaron Finch 41 from 63 balls.

But, along with Shaun Marsh (22 from 26 balls), the top-order batsmen failed to fully cash in.

Proteas paceman Dwaine Pretorius took 32/3 from 10 overs while Kagiso Rabada 53/2 and Dale Steyn 31/2 also claimed multiple wickets.