 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ben McDermott Added To Australia's ODI Squad As Shaun Marsh Uncertainty Looms Large

Updated: 06 November 2018 15:56 IST

Shaun Marsh had missed the first match on November 4 in Perth due to a minor surgery on an abscess in his buttock region.

Ben McDermott Added To Australia
Ben McDermott has played a handful of Twenty20 Internationals. © AFP

Queensland batsman Ben McDermott was on Tuesday added to Australia's One-day international (ODI) squad for the last two matches of the three-match series versus South Africa. Shaun Marsh's uncertainty for the second match led to McDermott's addition to the ODI side. Marsh had missed the first match due to a minor surgery on an abscess in his buttock region. "We will continue to monitor Shaun's progress and give him every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the match," said selector Trevor Hohns.

D'Arcy Short had replaced Marsh in the first game in Perth but fell for a second-ball duck as Australia were bundled out for 152, going on to lose the tie by six wickets.

McDermott, the son of Australian fast bowling great Craig McDermott, has played a handful of Twenty20 Internationals previously, but is wet behind the ears in the 50-over format.

Australia have come under heavy criticism after a string of losses. They have now crashed to 17 losses in their last 19 ODIs, including an unparalleled seven defeats in a row, with batting failures a prominent feature for much of the year.

After losing the recently concluded Test and T20I series against Pakistan, Aaron Finch was made the captain for the ODI series.

After losing the first ODI to South Africa by six wickets, Finch admitted that self-doubt is creeping into Australia's batsmen after another woeful display against South Africa, but he insists "the wheel will turn".

"You'd say that guys are probably at times doubting themselves," Finch had said.

"It will turn," he said. "The way we are training and preparing, the wheel will turn, and it will happen quickly," Finch further added.

The second of the three-game series will be played at Adelaide on November 9.

Australia squad:

Aaron Finch (capt), Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Darcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Ben McDermott Shaun Marsh Aaron Finch Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Marsh's uncertainty for the second match led to McDermott's addition
  • Shaun Marsh had missed the first match on November 4
  • D'Arcy Short had replaced Shaun Marsh in the first game in Perth
Related Articles
Shane Warne Says Australia
Shane Warne Says Australia's New Buzzword "Elite Honesty" Makes Him "Want To Vomit"
Mark Taylor Quits As Cricket Australia Director, Says He Has
Mark Taylor Quits As Cricket Australia Director, Says He Has 'Lost The Energy'
Bowlers Shine As South Africa Beat Australia By Six Wickets In 1st ODI
Bowlers Shine As South Africa Beat Australia By Six Wickets In 1st ODI
Virat Kohli Will Break All Records Except Don Bradman
Virat Kohli Will Break All Records Except Don Bradman's Average, Says Steve Waugh
Australia vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Takes A Stunner As Dale Steyn Returns To His Firing Best - Watch
Australia vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Takes A Stunner As Dale Steyn Returns To His Firing Best - Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.