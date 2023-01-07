Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates
AUS vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Skipper Pat Cummins bowled a fiery spell on Saturday to give Australia an outside chance of winning the rain-hit third Test against South Africa, heading into the final day
AUS vs SA, 3rd Test Day 5 Live: Focus on Pat Cummins as Australia eye whitewash.© AFP
AUS vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Skipper Pat Cummins bowled a fiery spell on Saturday to give Australia an outside chance of winning the rain-hit third Test against South Africa, heading into the final day. After the third day was completely washed out by rain, Cummins captured three for 29 in a hostile 14 overs to add new life to the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. At the close on day four, South Africa were batting for survival at 149 for six in reply to Australia's 475/4 declared in the first innings. For South Africa, Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer were unbeaten on 10 and six, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 5 of the 3rd Test between Australia and South Africa from the Sydney Cricket Ground
3rd Test, South Africa in Australia, 3 Test Series, 2022/23, Jan 04, 2023
Day 4 | Stumps
AUS
475/4d
SA
149/6 (59.0)
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.53
% chance to win
AUS 39%
Draw 60%
SA 1%
Batsman
Marco Jansen
10* (33)
Simon Harmer
6 (18)
Bowler
Josh Hazlewood
29/2 (12)
Nathan Lyon
65/1 (25)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
AUS vs SA, 3rd Test Live Scorecard
South Africa were pushed back with three quick wickets. Bavuma and Zondo started the repair work but both gave away wickets to some energetic bowling. The visitors now have lost their batters but the bowling all-rounders have made sure they end the day without losing any more wickets. Jansen and Harmer have closed the day well however, Australia will be fired up once again as they push for the win. Credit goes to how Pat Cummins and co. bowled today. The skipper himself turned up with a fiery spell. Nathan Lyon too extracted some turn. What looked like this match will end certainly in a draw, Australia have made this dull game filled with rain, end for an entertaining purpose. Join us for the final day, on Day 5 at 0430 IST (2300 GMT, the previous day). Do join us for the build up. Cheers!
What a lively end to a disappointing day! After four-straight sessions had been washed out, no one saw this game grow at such a rapid pace. Australia are clearly favorites to win but realistically they need wickets and wickets to win. South Africa on the other end are wobbling but need to hang in there to survive. South Africa still need to score 126 more runs to avoid the follow-on.
Length and on middle, it is tucked to mid-wicket. STUMPS on Day 4.
On a length and on off, Harmer taps it to point.
On the pads, clipped to deep square leg for one.
Full and on middle. Jansen keeps it out.
Short and on middle, this is pulled to deep square leg for one.
This is full and outside off. Harmer shoulders arms to it.
Final over coming up...
Frustrating end of Lyon! Tossed up, outside off. Jansen looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but again that was missing the stumps.
Outside off, blocked out.
Flatter and just outside off, turns in. Jansen steps across and eventually leaves it alone to get pinged on the pads. A huge shout but again the ball might have gone past the stumps.
Flatter and on middle. Jansen defends on the back foot.
On off, blocked out.
Tossed up, outside off, spins in. Jansen lets it go.
This is way outside off, Harmer shoulders arms.
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood targets the pads but bowls it too straight. Harmer whips it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
On middle, defended out.
This is outside off, Harmer lets it go.