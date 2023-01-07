AUS vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Skipper Pat Cummins bowled a fiery spell on Saturday to give Australia an outside chance of winning the rain-hit third Test against South Africa, heading into the final day. After the third day was completely washed out by rain, Cummins captured three for 29 in a hostile 14 overs to add new life to the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. At the close on day four, South Africa were batting for survival at 149 for six in reply to Australia's 475/4 declared in the first innings. For South Africa, Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer were unbeaten on 10 and six, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 5 of the 3rd Test between Australia and South Africa from the Sydney Cricket Ground

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran Becomes Most Expensive Buy As Teams Splash The Cash