Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Updates:After taking an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series, Australia will be facing South Africa in the third and final Test on Wednesday at Sydney Cricket Ground. The Pat Cummins-led side hammered the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs in Melbourne following a six-wicket rout in the opener at Brisbane inside two days. It will be an interesting encounter as the Australians will look to clean sweep the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 3rd Test Match between Australia and South Africa straight from Sydney Cricket Ground

