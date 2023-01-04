Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates:
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Live: After taking an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series, Australia will be facing South Africa in the third and final Test on Wednesday at Sydney Cricket Ground.
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Live: Australia look to whitewash South Africa© AFP
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Updates:After taking an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series, Australia will be facing South Africa in the third and final Test on Wednesday at Sydney Cricket Ground. The Pat Cummins-led side hammered the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs in Melbourne following a six-wicket rout in the opener at Brisbane inside two days. It will be an interesting encounter as the Australians will look to clean sweep the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 3rd Test Match between Australia and South Africa straight from Sydney Cricket Ground
3rd Test, South Africa in Australia, 3 Test Series, 2022/23, Jan 04, 2023
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Day 1 | Match Yet To Begin
AUS
SA
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
% chance to win
AUS 56%
Draw 30%
SA 14%
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
AUS vs SA, 3rd Test Live
As we enter 2023, there is massive excitement in the cricketing world as we not only look forward to the ICC Cricket World Cup but also to the second Test Championship final. With just a handful of games left to play before two teams battle it out for Test supremacy, we focus our attention on two potential finalists as they face each other in the third and final Test match of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts Australia have already managed to seal the series with a 2-0 unassailable lead against South Africa who would quickly like to forget their performance in 2022 and start afresh. The Aussies sit pretty on top of the Test Championship points table and barring a drastic change of fortunes, they look most likely to be one of the finalists. They won the first game at The Gabba in Brisbane within two days and condemned their opponents to an innings defeat in the Shane Warne Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This was the Proteas’ third innings defeat in 2022, the most they have suffered since 1936 (also thrice) in a single calendar year. They were bowled out for under 200 in the first inning which was their seventh consecutive time and just about managed to avoid making it eight in the second essay. The win in the last game for Australia was their first home series win against the South Africans since 2005-06 having lost three since then. Kyle Verreynne is the only visiting player to show any sort of fight with a half-century in both games and Temba Bavuma has got starts in three innings but has just one half-century to show for it. With the poor form of their skipper, Dean Elgar to add to their batting woes along with an inexperienced Test side, the Proteas have just managed to garner just three 100-plus partnerships and two individual centuries in 2022. Marco Jansen scored a spirited half-century in the first innings of the previous game but his main role lies in being part of a pace bowling unit that could be considered the visitor’s strength and the only hope for them to claim a consolation win. Kagiso Rabada took his series wicket tally to 10 and Anrich Nortje showed some good pace to trouble the Australian batters. With Keshav Maharaj proving to be ineffective last time around, they may decide to pick Simon Harmer and with Theunis de Bruyn returning home for the birth of his first child, Rassie van der Dussen or Heinrich Klaasen may get a look in. The hosts will be delighted to see David Warner return to form with a thrilling double-century which makes Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne the only two top-order batters to not score a half-century in this series so far. Alex Carey scored a wonderful century to take the game well out of the reach of the opponents. However, things were not all good for the Australians as Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green have both been ruled out of this game with finger injuries. The latter put on a good all-round showing before leaving the game with a half-century and a five-wicket haul making his absence a massive loss in regard to the balance of the team. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland have been effective so far and it is to be seen if Josh Hazlewood will make his return after an injury or if they will opt to try out the fastest bowler in Australia Lance Morris. Nathan Lyon continues to be among the wickets and with Ashton Agar called up for the final Test, we could see the hosts line up with three pace bowlers and two spinners. Matt Renshaw has also been added to provide some reinforcement to the middle order but irrespective of who they pick, they are strong favourites to seal yet another win. The weather seems to be a slight worry though as there is rain predicted for the next few days but we hope for there to be enough cricketing action to get a result. Will South Africa keep their hopes of making it to the Test Championship final alive with a win? Or will the Aussies ascertain their status as the number one Test side with a clean sweep? We will win out soon.