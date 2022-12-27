Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live: On Day 1, Cameron Green celebrated landing one of the richest contracts in Indian Premier League history by taking a career-best 5-27 as Australia ripped through South Africa's fragile batting in the second Test on Monday. After the visitors were dismissed for 189, an aggressive David Warner, in his 100th Test, was unbeaten on 32 and Marnus Labuschagne was not out on five to steer the hosts to 45-1 at stumps on day one. Usman Khawaja was out for one, caught behind by Kyle Verreynne off Kagiso Rabada. Australia won the first of three Tests by six wickets inside two days on a hostile and green Gabba pitch in Brisbane last week. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Test Match between Australia and South Africa straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground

