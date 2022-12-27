Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live: On Day 1, Cameron Green took a career-best 5-27 as Australia ripped through South Africa's fragile batting
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Australia would aim to take sizeable lead on Day 2.© AFP
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live: On Day 1, Cameron Green celebrated landing one of the richest contracts in Indian Premier League history by taking a career-best 5-27 as Australia ripped through South Africa's fragile batting in the second Test on Monday. After the visitors were dismissed for 189, an aggressive David Warner, in his 100th Test, was unbeaten on 32 and Marnus Labuschagne was not out on five to steer the hosts to 45-1 at stumps on day one. Usman Khawaja was out for one, caught behind by Kyle Verreynne off Kagiso Rabada. Australia won the first of three Tests by six wickets inside two days on a hostile and green Gabba pitch in Brisbane last week. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Test Match between Australia and South Africa straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground
2nd Test, South Africa in Australia, 3 Test Series, 2022/23, Dec 26, 2022
Day 1 | Stumps
AUS
45/1 (12.0)
SA
189
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.75
% chance to win
AUS 73%
Draw 8%
SA 19%
Batsman
David Warner
32 (51)
Marnus Labuschagne
5* (12)
Bowler
Marco Jansen
8/0 (3)
Anrich Nortje
7/0 (1)
Right then, that is it from Day 1. Australia trail by 144 runs with 9 wickets in hand. They will want that David Warner continues like this on Day 2 as well and Marnus Labuschagne supports him. South Africa, on the other hand will look to make early inroads in the morning session. It is going to be a good battle. The first ball of Day 2 will be bowled at 5 am IST (11.30 pm GMT, previous day) on 27th December, Tuesday, but as you all know you can join us early for the build-up. Cheers!
Australia will be pretty satisfied with how things ended on Day 1. Their bowlers initially struggled a bit to get the breakthrough, but it was Scott Boland who provided it. Then it was some individual brilliance from Marnus Labuschagne to run out Dean Elgar which was a huge moment in the innings. In the second session, the wicket became a little bit better for batting and Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne took full advantage of it and also were helped by a bit of sloppy fielding as Usman Khawaja dropped Jansen. However, then the man with golden arm, Cameron Green came in and got both these batters in the same over and then absolutely demolished the lower order of South Africa. He registered his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket and it will be a bit more special as he did it on Boxing Day. After coming out to bat David Warner made his intentions clear and took on the bowlers and he looked in good touch. Usman Khawaja was the only casualty and it will be Warner and Marnus Labuschagne to continue for them on Day 2 to get them close to the total or even go past it.
After being asked to bat first, the Proteas got off to a very watchful start. Their openers could not stay around for long and Sarel Erwee lost his wicket just before drinks. Then Dean Elgar and Theunis de Bruyn looked good, but the later threw his wicket away which started a mini collapse as they found themselves at 58-4 at Lunch. However, in the post-Lunch session they counter-attacked the Aussies as Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen added 112 runs to the board for the sixth wicket with both of them scoring excellent fifties. But as soon as they lost Kyle Verreynne it started another collapse for them as they lost five wickets for just 10 runs and were ultimately bowled out for 189. This gave all the momentum back to the Aussies. They though did manage to get an early wicket Usman Khawaja but there is still a lot to do for them to put the hosts in trouble.
A riveting day of Test cricket comes to an end! We have seen good battle between bat and ball and both teams have fought their way back in this game at certain times. A total of 11 wickets fell for 234 runs were scored and the game is nicely poised at this moment.
A dot to end the over! It is full, attacking the stumps. David Warner presses forward and blocks it towards mid off. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1.
This is a length ball, around off. David Warner taps it to point.
Quite short, wide of off, shaping away. David Warner tries to chase it but misses.
Fraction short, on off, shaping away. David Warner decides to leave it a little too late and toe-ends it to the man at gully.
Jansen goes full and on leg. Marnus Labuschagne clips it through mid-wicket. They take three.
Touch fuller, on off. Marnus Labuschagne defends it on his front foot.