Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: Australia look to complete a whitewash in three-match series as they take on Pakistan on Day 4 of the third Test match in Sydney. On Day 3, Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets in an over to take Australia to a potential winning. The fast bowler reduced the tourists from 67 for four to 68 for seven, a lead of 82, on a deteriorating Sydney Cricket Ground pitch. Pakistan's hopes of building a challenging target for Australia to chase in the fourth innings hinge on Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal. (Live Scorecard)
Follow Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates here -
3rd Test, Benaud-Qadir Trophy, 2023/24, Jan 03, 2024
Day 3 | Stumps
AUS
299
PAK
313&68/7 (26.0)
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.62
Batsman
Mohammad Rizwan
6* (18)
Aamer Jamal
0 (3)
Bowler
Josh Hazlewood
9/4 (5)
Nathan Lyon
16/1 (9)
Right then, Pakistan have a decent lead of 82 runs and if they had more wickets in hand, they would be looking to stretch it to around the 200-run mark which would certainly be defendable given the current nature of the track but they are 7 down and will have to bat out of their skins to get to even a 150-run lead. Australia on the other hand will look to not repeat their mistakes from the first innings and uproot the tail at the earliest. A decisive Day 4 will begin on Saturday at 4.30 am IST (11 pm GMT) which is again 30 minutes earlier than scheduled. But you can join us sooner for the build-up. Cheers!
The man of the moment, Josh Hazlewood is down for a chat. He starts off by talking about his final over and says that a leg-side field and bowling on off created those chances, especially off the rough. He further says that a wobble seam is a good option typically in the second innings here at MCG. He explains that after the collapse with the bat they were looking to attack with the ball and Starc started off perfectly for them. He further says that batting was the easiest only on Day 1 after the ball got soft. He talks about the pitch and says it has become a bit patchy but is still decent. He then talks about Pat Cummins's captaincy to bring in Travis Head was a good call considering the number of wickets of right-handers he has claimed. He concludes by saying that the key wickets of Rizwan and Ameer Jamal will be crucial and they hope to end well.
Pakistan must have thought after that burst from Aamer Jamal that they have the slight advantage and could build on the slender first-innings lead. This wasn't the case though as Mitchell Starc sent Abdullah Shafique back on a pair and then skipper Shan Masood was caught fishing outside the off stump by Josh Hazlewood. Then came the counter-attack from debutant Saim Ayub who took on the pacers and Babar Azam accompanied him well. The spinners seemed to be in the game and although it took some time, Nathan Lyon got into his groove and got the big wicket of Ayub. Travis Head then sent Babar Azam packing almost instantly. The move to then bring on Josh Hazlewood with 10 minutes or so remaining proved to be decisive as he picked up three wickets in one over and ripped apart Pakistan. The two top-scorers from the first innings, Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal are on the crease but will face an uphill task when they come out to bat on Day 4.
Wow, wow and wow! What a final session we have had on Day 3! The game seemed to be stretching just before Tea with a partnership brewing between Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey but the latter just fell on the stroke of Tea. No one knew how big of a turning point that was as after Tea, Australia lost 4 wickets for just 10 runs and then Pakistan went on to lose 7 wickets with 5 of them falling quite late in the day. Day 3 is generally known as the moving day in Test cricket and that has held true as after just half a day's play possible on Day 2, the game has moved along at a brisk pace and even though the scoring rate might have been on the slower side, we have got a fine picture of the rest of the game. Australia completely in command and Pakistan are only ahead by 82 runs with 3 wickets remaining.
Ends the day pitching it in the rough, outside off, Aamer Jamal gets forward and pushes it to backward point.
Fuller again, outside off, Aamer Jamal prods forward and blocks it well.
Overpitched into the stumps, Mohammad Rizwan drives it dead straight past the stumps for a single.
A touch fuller, outside off, Mohammad Rizwan rocks back and taps it to mid on.
In the rough, outside off, Mohammad Rizwan dances down the track and blocks it to mid on.
Fuller, outside the off stump line, Mohammad Rizwan taps it back to the bowler.
The crowd is cheering for Josh Hazlewood as he steams in and bowls on a back of a length outside off, Aamer Jamal leaves it alone through to the keeper. What a sensational over by Hazlewood! Three wickets from it and no runs. He has just turned this game on its head completely.
Aamer Jamal is the next man in. Can he be the saviour once again for Pakistan?
OUT! CAUGHT! Could you believe it? That's three in this over for Josh Hazlewood. Bowls in the channel outside off on a hard length, Agha Salman strides ahead and looks to defend it but gets an outside edge that flies straight to the slip cordon. David Warner is stationed at the second slip and takes an absolute sitter. This is crazy stuff from Hoff. Australia lose their 7th wicket and Hazlewood gets his fourth. Pakistan would be dejected with this poor display of batting.
On a back of a length and shade outside off, Agha Salman defends it with soft hands and gets an outside edge that rolls to the widish gully. Mitchell Marsh dives to stop it and does well.
Agha Salman is the new man in.
OUT! BOWLED'EM! The nightwatchman ploy fails for Pakistan and Hazlewood gets his third. Bowls on a back of a length this time around the off-stump line, Sajid Khan roots to his crease and goes to defend it but gets beaten all ends up on that one. The ball strikes the top of the off stump after brushing the pad. Pakistan are in a deep, deep trouble here.
Over the wicket this time and bowls a shorter delivery outside off, Sajid Khan goes for a cut and misses out completely.
Sajid Khan walks into a precarious situation now.
OUT! CAUGHT! Hazlewood strikes again and what a bowling change from the skipper. Hurls from around the wicket and pitches it wide outside off on a fuller length, Saud Shakeel goes for an expansive and needless drive and the ball catches the outside edge of the blade and the ball flies straight to the second slip where Steven Smith is stationed. He takes an easy grab. That was a poor shot from Shakeel as he lost his shape completely. Pakistan lose half of their side just at the brink of the end of the day.
Josh Hazlewood (4-1-9-1) is back on.