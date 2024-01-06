Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: Australia look to complete a whitewash in three-match series as they take on Pakistan on Day 4 of the third Test match in Sydney. On Day 3, Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets in an over to take Australia to a potential winning. The fast bowler reduced the tourists from 67 for four to 68 for seven, a lead of 82, on a deteriorating Sydney Cricket Ground pitch. Pakistan's hopes of building a challenging target for Australia to chase in the fourth innings hinge on Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal. (Live Scorecard)

Follow Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates here -