Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: Australia will look to complete whitewash as they take on Pakistan in the third Test.
David Warner in action for Australian cricket team© AFP
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: David Warner will be looking to bid farewell to his red-ball career with a victory as Australia take on Pakistan in the third Test match in Sydney on Wednesday. Australia opted for an unchanged side while Pakistan decided to make two changes. Saim Ayub will be making his debut in place of Imam-Ul-Haq while senior fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been left out for off-spinner Sajid Khan. Australia lead 2-0 in the three-match series. (Live Scorecard)
Australia and Pakistan gear up for the final Test at the SCG, with the former already sealing the series. David Warner, eyeing redemption post his Boxing Day Test performance, remains a focal point as this will be his farewell Test and he will look to end on a high. His partnership with the dependable Usman Khawaja sets Australia's foundation. While Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have showcased their prowess, both aim to amplify their contributions. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh further fortify Australia's middle order. Marsh, despite impressive form, seeks to overcome the jitters of the nineties and notch a century. Australia's formidable pace attack, spearheaded by Pat Cummins, with support from Mitchell Starc and the consistent Josh Hazlewood, has been a cornerstone of their success. Nathan Lyon, Australia's spin linchpin, recently celebrated his 500th Test wicket, solidifying his legendary status. With the series in the bag, Australia may opt to rest Starc, offering Scott Boland an opportunity, yet their intent remains a whitewash. Pakistan, though showing glimpses of resilience in the previous game, faces challenges. Abdullah Shafique's promising display contrasts with Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam's wavering form. Skipper Shan Masood, known for counter-attacking innings, now seeks a defining score. Mohammad Rizwan's stability is evident after replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed and his controversial dismissal was a big talking point in the last game. Their bowling, riddled with injuries, leans on Hasan Ali's seasoned expertise. Shaheen Afridi's inconsistency remains a puzzle, although newcomers Mir Hamza and Aamer Jamal provide hope for the future. While Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman have shown promise, the tough Australian conditions have tested them. As the SCG Test looms, Pakistan's mission is clear - salvage pride, halt Australia's whitewash ambitions, and accrue crucial ICC Test Championship points. The SCG showdown promises intrigue.