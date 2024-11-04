Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan have lost their second wicket as Abdullah Shafique got dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 12. Currently, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are standing unbeaten at the crease. Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl in the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan in Melbourne on Monday. With Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head on paternity leave, world champions Australia have a new-look opening partnership in Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short. In Pakistan's first 50-over game since last year's World Cup, Mohammad Rizwan captains the side after Babar Azam stepped down last month. (Live Scorecard)
1st ODI, Pakistan in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Nov 04, 2024
Play In Progress
AUS
PAK
43/2 (11.0)
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.91
Batsman
Babar Azam
26 (20)
Mohammad Rizwan
4* (15)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
19/2 (6)
Sean Abbott
3/0 (1)
AUS vs PAK, 1st ODI, Live Updates
No run.
FOUR! Top shot! Starc dishes it out on a back of a length, over middle, Babar gets on top of the bounce and jabs it in front of square on the leg side. Beats the diving deep square leg fielder to his left for a boundary.
In and around the off-stump line, on a short of a length, Rizwan stays back and guides it to the right of second slip for a run.
Starc drags the length back and offers a bit of width on off, Azam drives it on the up to deep point and gets to the other end.
Fuller and going across the batter, Rizwan lunges and drives it to the left of mid off for a run.
On a back of a length, on of, Babar Azam hangs back and steers it down to deep third for a single.
End of Powerplay 1! Australia can now have a maximum of 4 fielders outside the 30-yard circle until the end of the 40th over.
Pitched up, right at the stumps, Mohammad Rizwan flicks it out to mid on.
Fuller than a good length, just outside off, Mohammad Rizwan taps it to mid off.
Good length, outside off, Mohammad Rizwan is happy to leave it alone.
Full, on middle, Mohammad Rizwan squeezes it out through the gap between mid off and cover for a couple of runs.
On a length, on off, Mohammad Rizwan taps it to cover.
Mohammad Rizwan gets very lucky on that one! Sean Abbott starts from over the wicket and bowls it on a fuller length, outside off, Babar Azam drives it to mid off and sets off for the run. There's a slight mixup midway and Mohammad Rizwan half stops and then goes through for the run. Josh Inglis collects the throw and takes the bails off at the batting end where a desperate dive from Rizwan saves him by the barest of margins.
Sean Abbott comes into the attack as the first change.
A touch closer to the off-stump, on a fuller length, Mohammad Rizwan pushes it to mid off. Maiden over from Mitchell Starc!
Angling across, on a length, outside off, Mohammad Rizwan hops back and leaves it alone.
Short of a length, on off, Mohammad Rizwan looks to let it go past very late and gets it off the glove rolling back to the keeper.
On a length, outside off, Mohammad Rizwan misses out and plays inside the line.
Great effort from Marnus Labuschagne at cover! Mitchell Starc errs in line and offers a lot of width outside off, on a length, Mohammad Rizwan hangs back and with an extended arm crunches it to the left of cover where Marnus stretches out and makes a good stop.
Good length, on off, Mohammad Rizwan pushes it to mid off.