Australia beat New Zealand in the 2nd ODI on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. While they bowled New Zealand out for a paltry total of 82 to register a 113-run win, they did miss a golden run out opportunity early on in the visitors' innings. Defending 196, Mitchell Starc gave Australia the perfect start with the ball as he had Martin Guptill out in the first over. The very next delivery could have led to another dismissal, but Australia fluffed their lines.

Kane Williamson tapped the ball to cover and ran for a single, but a mix-up with Devon Conway meant he was stranded in no-man's land and tried to run back.

It would have been an easy dismissal, but Sean Abbott, running to his right from point, couldn't pick the ball up at the first go. Despite the fumble, Williamson would have been caught outside the crease as Abbott picked the ball up on the second time of trying and threw it to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but the gloveman collected the ball in front of the stumps and tried to immediately throw it behind him at the stumps and missed, allowing the New Zealand skipper to get back safely.

Watch: Australia miss run-out chance in hilarious fashion

New Zealand had started brilliantly with the ball and they ran through Australia's batting order, but Steve Smith's 61 and good rearguard resistance from Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood took the hosts to 195/9 in 50 overs.

Promoted

New Zealand lost Guptill early and despite attempts to consolidate and build partnerships, wickets kept falling and Australia ended up bowling them out for 82 in 33 overs.

Adam Zampa returned career best figures of 5/35, while Starc and Abbott picked up two wickets apiece. Marcus Stoinis also claimed one wicket as Australia sealed the series with a match to go.