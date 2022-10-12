Australia take on England in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday. England lead the series 1-0, having duly hit the ground running in a richly entertaining opening T20I in Perth. Jos Buttler, on his return to the side, smashed a brilliant 62, but it was Alex Hales who stole the show with his 51-ball 84 at the Optus Stadium. Australia, on the other hand, will look to get back into the series with a win.

When will the Australia vs England, 2nd T20I match be played?

The Australia vs England, 2nd T20I match will be played on Wednesday, October 12.

Where will the Australia vs England, 2nd T20I match be played?

The Australia vs England, 2nd T20I match will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will the Australia vs England, 2nd T20I match start?

The Australia vs England, 2nd T20I match will start at 1:40 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs England, 2nd T20I match?

The Australia vs England, 2nd T20I match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs England, 2nd T20I match?

The Australia vs England, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

