Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey revealed on Friday that he had "deliberated a lot" before deciding to drop opener Nathan McSweeney for the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a decision based on how the series had unfolded. Teenage sensation Sam Konstas received his maiden call-up following a string of disappointing performances from the Australian top order in the first three Tests, particularly from McSweeney.

Having made his Test debut in the series-opener in Perth, the 25-year-old McSweeney capped scores of 10, 0, 39, 10 not out, 9 and 4 in his six innings and was dismissed by Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah four times.

"(It was a) really hard decision for Nathan and one that we spent a lot of time deliberating over. Particularly after a small sample size of three Tests...That's never a great phone call, is it?" Bailey was quoted saying in ESPNCricinfo.

Bailey conceded that McSweeney was dejected after getting the news but said the top-order batter has the ability to bounce back and be in Test reckoning in future.

"Nathan was disappointed and really the message to him was much the same as at the start of the series, that we believe he has the ability and temperament to succeed at Test level.

"But just given the way the series has played out, we just want the option of throwing something different at India for this next Test (in Melbourne)," added Bailey.

The five-Test series is keenly poised with both teams level at 1-1 after the drawn third Test at the Gabba.

"It has clearly been a challenge at the top of the order for batters throughout the series and we want to provide the option of a different line up for the next two matches," he added.

Former pacer and ex-selector Merv Hughes had cautioned selectors against making any changes to the batting lineup for the Boxing Day Test.

"Now it would almost be a panic call to me... Just stay calm. They (India) drew the last Test. The last two Tests have been a draw and a win, so what is there to panic about," Hughes had told 'The Courier Mail'.

