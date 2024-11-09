Australia spinner Adam Zampa had a hilarious exchange with newly appointed Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan during the second ODI of a three-match series in Adelaide on Friday. The incident happened in the 34th over of Australia's innings, which came to a premature end on the final ball of the 35th over. After Pakistan opted to bowl, Australia, following their narrow defeat in the series opener in Melbourne, could only manage 163 at the Adelaide Oval. Amid Australia's batting collapse, an incident involving Zampa and Rizwan caught the attention of the fans.

On the 4th ball of the over, Naseem Shah bowled a short-pitched ball to Zampa, who tried to pull it away towards deep backward square leg. Since the ball went past close to the bat, Rizwan made a loud appeal for a caught-behind chance.

However, the umpire soon turned down the appeal. Since the bowler was not too confident about an edge, Rizwan hilariously asked Zampa if he heard something. Zampa then decided to poke some fun at Rizwan, who also asked him whether he should take the DRS or not.

Zampa's mind games paid off as Rizwan took the bait and wasted a DRS. The replays on Snicko showed that there was a huge gap between bat and ball. Despite losing the review, Rizwan was a good sport with the Pakistan skipper sharing a smile with Zampa.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf took 5-29 to skittle Australia for 163. In perfect conditions, Rauf's pace caused all sorts of problems, with Steve Smith's 35 the top score as the hosts succumbed in the 35th over.

Jake Fraser-McGurk slammed three boundaries from Naseem Shah's first over, but was out lbw in the following over for 13 to Shaheen Shah Afridi with the ball nipping back.

Short had a huge left-off on eight, with Afridi dropping a sitter by the ropes.

But the veteran paceman made amends, tempting Short into a cover drive shortly after on 19 that Babar Azam did well to hold.

Josh Inglis hit a breezy 18 before he gloved behind to Rizwan off Rauf, with the same pair accounting for Marnus Labuschagne (6) to leave Australia on 87-4 in the 16th over.

At the other end, Smith had a let-off on 14, with Saim Ayub getting his fingertips to a cover drive but unable to cling on.

The veteran finally fell when he got an edge to a Mohammad Hasnain delivery, and when Rauf and Rizwan again combined to remove Aaron Hardie (13) the hosts were 121-6.

Rauf struck again with the key wicket of dangerman Glenn Maxwell, bowling him for 16, while Michell Starc lasted only four balls before falling to Shah.

Rauf collected only his second ODI five-wicket haul by once more teaming with Rizwan to remove Pat Cummins (13).

(With AFP Inputs)