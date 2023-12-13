Australia named the playing XI on the eve of the first Test of the ICC World Test Championship series against Pakistan. There weren't many surprises in the playing XI that the Aussie decided to put up for their first Test outing against Pakistan. Right-arm pacer Pat Cummins will lead the side with experienced batter Steve Smith acting as his deputy. Left-arm batter Travis Head who played a pivotal role in Australia's triumph in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup is also in the mix. In last month's World Cup, he won Player of the Match in the semi-final and final, as Australia went on to lift the trophy for a record sixth time. The southpaw's presence will add depth to the dangerous batting set-up of the hosts. Australia will also enjoy the presence of experienced off-spinner Nathan Lyon who is returning to the playing XI after nursing a calf injury.

He has been picked ahead of his compatriot Todd Murphy. This is the only change to the Australia XI that took on England in the final match of the Ashes series at The Oval earlier this year.

The rest of the squad consists of the usual setup that has been key to Australia's success. The left-handed duo of David Warner and Usman Khawaja will open the innings as for the hosts.

A strong middle-order will see Marnus Labuschagne, Smith, and Head amd Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh has been given a nod to take the all-rounder's role ahead of youngster Cameron Green who was preferred for the majority of the year.

Alex Carey will take the role behind the stumps for Australia in red-ball cricket, even though Josh Inglis was preferred for the majority of Australia's successful World Cup campaign.

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood will be the pace trio for the Aussies.

Australia playing XI against Pakistan: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan playing XI against Australia: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal, and Khurram Shahzad.