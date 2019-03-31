Virat Kohli is not just the best batsman in the world currently but also a benchmark for other cricketers to match. Australia coach Justin Langer has thrown the "Virat Kohli" challenge at his premier all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Langer believes Maxwell has the talent to become like Kohli, praising him for his exploits in the shortest format of the game. The former Australian opener also challenged Maxwell to become a great One-Day International (ODI) player and then a Test player as well.

"The challenge for him is, and I've said this to him, we've just seen Virat Kohli, who is an extraordinarily talented player - he averages 60 in ODI cricket. He is a great player," Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"At the moment, in 99 games, Maxi averages 32 or 33.

"He can be Virat Kohli. He has got the talent to do that.

"The way he played that T20 hundred in India, the way he played both T20s - we know he's a great T20 player.

"His next challenge is to become a great ODI player and then potentially a Test player," the Australia coach added.

Maxwell is in the probables list for the defending champions in the World Cup 2019.

The 30-year-old has been in fine form in the ongoing ODI series against Pakistan. He notched up scores of 98 and 71 in the series, which Australia currently leads 4-0.

Australia, who have a chance to whitewash Pakistan, will play the final ODI at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium later on Sunday.