 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni Produces Moment Of Magic To Run Out Glenn Maxwell In 3rd ODI

Updated: 09 March 2019 11:06 IST

MS Dhoni might not have made a meaningful contribution with the bat in Ranchi but behind the stumps, the former India captain was electric.

Watch: MS Dhoni Produces Moment Of Magic To Run Out Glenn Maxwell In 3rd ODI
MS Dhoni produced a flash of genius by guiding Ravindra Jadeja's throw onto the stumps. © AFP

MS Dhoni was the talk of the town as Team India reached Ranchi to play the third ODI against Australia on Friday. Dhoni's hometown was buzzing, seeing their favourite son return. However, the visiting Australians gatecrashed Ranchi's party by beating India by 32 runs to keep the five-match ODI series alive. MS Dhoni, who might have played his last ODI in Ranchi, failed to make a meaningful contribution with the bat, dismissed for 26 off 42 balls as India chased 314 runs for a series-clinching win.

But during the Australian innings, MS Dhoni once again captured the imagination of the cricketing world with a moment of genius.

Australia were cruising at 258 for two in 41.5 overs with Glenn Maxwell going great guns. Shaun Marsh hit a Kuldeep Yadav delivery to cover, which was brilliantly fielded by Ravindra Jadeja. The Indian all-rounder then fired a rocket throw at the striker's end as Australia tried to complete a single.

With Glenn Maxwell at full stretch, Dhoni casually guided Jadeja's throw onto the stumps to send the Australian back to the pavilion.

The dismissal proved to be crucial for India as Australia lost all momentum after Maxwell's departure. The right-hander had looked in fine touch and had reached 47 off 31 balls, hitting three fours and as many sixes in the process.

Australia were looking good to post a 350-plus score, however, that all changed quickly after Dhoni's inspirational moment.

From 258 for two, the visitors soon found themselves at 263 for five in 43.4 overs. Indian bowlers led by Kuldeep Yadav pegged them back brilliantly but Australia still managed to cross the 300-run mark, largely thanks to cameos from Alex Carey (21 off 17) and Marcus Stoinis (31 off 26).

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Glenn Maxwell India vs Australia, 2018/19 India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni's moment of magic leads to Glenn Maxwell's run out
  • MS Dhoni casually guided Ravindra Jadeja' throw onto the stumps
  • India lost the third ODI to Australia by 32 runs
Related Articles
MS Dhoni To Be Rested For Last Two ODIs Against Australia: Sanjay Bangar
MS Dhoni To Be Rested For Last Two ODIs Against Australia: Sanjay Bangar
3rd ODI: Virat Kohli
3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's Century In Vain As Australia Beat India By 32 Runs
MS Dhoni Gets Thunderous Reception As He Walks Out To Bat In Ranchi - Watch
MS Dhoni Gets Thunderous Reception As He Walks Out To Bat In Ranchi - Watch
Watch: Team India Wear Army Caps To Honour Soldiers Killed In Pulwama, Donate Match Fees To National Defence Fund
Watch: Team India Wear Army Caps To Honour Soldiers Killed In Pulwama, Donate Match Fees To National Defence Fund
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Plan Special
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Plan Special 'Cap' Tribute For Armed Forces
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.