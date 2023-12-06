Pakistan had a horrendous campaign at the recently concluded ODI World Cup in India. In nine matches, the Babar Azam and Co could clinch victories in four matches and bowed out of the tournament in the league stage. Since then, team Pakistan, especially Babar has been facing severe criticism from former cricketers and experts. The 29-year-old batter has also stepped down as the captain from all three formats. Out of all five matches that Pakistan lost during the World Cup, the biggest upset came when they were defeated by Afghanistan.

It was for the first time that Afghanistan registered a win against Pakistan at an ODI World Cup. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led team, who finished at the sixth spot in the points table, was mentored by former India batter Ajay Jadeja.

As Pakistan underwent numerous changes in their team and coaching staff after the debacle at the World Cup, Jadeja was asked whether he would like to take up the role of Pakistan's coach.

"I am ready," he said. "I shared my learnings with Afghans and I believe Pakistan were once like Afghanistan. You could say anything you wanted to in the face of your teammate," said Jadeja during an interview with Sports Tak.

While Babaz Azam stepped down as captain across formats, the Pakistan cricket team also fired the entire management team that had accompanied the team to India for the World Cup.

Opening batter Shan Masood will lead the red-ball team, Shaheen Afridi has been named captain of the T20I team.

On the management front, Mohammad Hafeez was appointed Director of Cricket, with former pacer Wahab Riaz taking over as the chairman of selectors.

Pakistan are in Australia to play three Tests, starting with the first game in Perth from December 14. However, before the series, Pakistan will play a four-day game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, starting from Wednesday.