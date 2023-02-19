After a dull outing in the Nagpur Test, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon turned his team's wrecker-in-chief again, bagging a 5-wicket haul on Day 2 of the second Test against India in New Delhi. Lyon bagged some crucial wickets on the day, dismissing the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, and Srikar Bharat. The dismissal of Pujara was arguably the most painful for Indians considering the talismanic batter is playing his 100th Test. When Lyon was asked about Pujara's dismissal in the post-match press conference, he gave a stern reply.

As Pujara entered his 100th Test, India legend Sunil Gavaskar backed him to bag a hundred on the historic occasion. However, Pujara couldn't even open his account in the first innings. When a reporter asked Lyon about ending Pujara's "dream", the spinner gave a stern 'Gaba' reminder.

"Well, Gabba was my 100th Test. My dream of defending 300 at the Gabba was also shattered," he said in the presser. "I know it is his 100th Test. Fairytales don't come the way (you) like. But over the years, I have had some unbelievable battles with Pujara. It's been pretty amazing."

Lyon then went deep into his game plan for the Delhi Test, suggesting his intention is to try and make the Indian batters defend.

"Bowling around the wicket in this game, I'm still trying to target off stump. That's my goal. If you understand cricket, you will understand what I am trying to do and trying to get them defending because we know how good the Indian batters are. If I can make them defend, hopefully, I'll create a few chances here and there," he said.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Australia began the second innings with the bat on a counter-attacking note, with the likes of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne scoring runs at a rapid pace to end Day 2 on 61/1 in just 12 overs. Australia would want to take a lead of over 250 runs if they are win the second Test and pull themselves level 1-1 in the series.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2023 Schedule Announced: 52-Day Event To Be Played Across 12 Venues