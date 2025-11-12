Get ready for two weeks of high-stakes action at the DP World Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, hosted in Doha, Qatar. The tournament brings together eight of Asia's most exciting emerging squads in a gripping T20 format-spotlighting future stars, fierce rivalries, and marquee matchups including the much-anticipated India A vs Pakistan A clash.

The DP World Asia Cup Rising Stars unfolds from November 14 to 23, featuring gripping group-stage battles, knockout drama, and a grand showdown to crown Asia's top up-and-coming team. All matches will be played at West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

The tournament's group phase opens with Pakistan A vs Oman (Nov 14, 12:00 PM), followed by India A vs UAE (Nov 14, 5:00 PM). Fans are especially excited for the blockbuster India A vs Pakistan A match, slated for Sunday, November 16 at 8:00 PM-one of the most anticipated youth cricket showdowns in recent years. Team India will enter tournament as favourites, and cynosure of all eyes will be the young rising stars of India's T20 cricket, Jitesh Sharma and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Semi-finals will be held on November 21; the Final is set for November 23 at 8:00 PM.

Participating Teams & Squads

A showcase of Asian cricket's next wave, the teams are divided into two competitive groups:

Group A: Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Hong Kong (China)

Group B: India A, Pakistan A, UAE and Oman

Squad Highlights:

India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (vc), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (c) (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (wk), Suyash Sharma. Stand-by players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu (c), Aayan Khan, Rohid Khan, Mayank Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Harshit Kaushik, Yayin Rai, Ethan D'Souza, Ahmed Tariq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Shah, Faraazuddin.

Pakistan A: Irfan Khan (c), Yasir Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Sufyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Salman, Ahmad Daniyal.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Narula Rana, Hassan Khan, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Challu, Md. Ghazanfar, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Md. Waheed.

Oman: Hammad Mirza (c), Wasim Ali, Sufyan Yousaf (wk), Aryan Bisht, Saishiv Narayan, Zikria Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Mohammed Yousuf, Shuaib Ismail, Jay Odedra, Pruthvi Machhi, Ubaidullah.

Afghanistan A: Darwish Rasooli (c), Sediqullah Atal, Noor Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Zubaid Akbari, Imran Mir, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Farmanullah Safi.

Sri Lanka A: Dunith Wellalage (c), Vishen Halambage, Nisan Madushka (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu De Livera, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Isitha Wijesundara, Milan Rathnayaka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.

Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (c), Md. Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wk), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md. Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, Md. Abdul Gaffar.

Where can I stream DP World Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 online in India?

Watch the live stream exclusively on Sony LIV.

Where to Watch DP World Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in India

Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD

