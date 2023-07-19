Asia Cup 2023: Complete List Of Fixtures, Dates And Venues
Here is the full schedule of Asia Cup 2023
The President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Jay Shah, on Wednesday announced the schedule of the Asia Cup 2023. Six teams have been divided into two groups of three each, with the event to be held across four venues in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While co-hosts Pakistan, India and Nepal have been placed in Group A, Group B is occupied by Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. In the opening match of the tournament, Pakistan will take on Nepal on August 30 in Multan., Pakistan. However, the biggest highlight of the tournament will come when India square off against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy. The final will be played on September 17 in Colombo.
Colombo will host six of the 13 games, while Multan will host just one match, the opener. Meanwhile, Lahore and Kandy will host three matches each.
Here is the full schedule of Asia Cup 2023:
Group Stage
Pakistan vs Nepal, Wednesday, August 30, Multan
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Thursday, August 31, Kandy
Pakistan vs India, Saturday, September 2, Kandy
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sunday, September 3, Lahore
India vs Nepal, Monday, September 4, Kandy
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Tuesday, September 5, Lahore
Super 4s
A1 vs B2, Wednesday, September 6, Lahore
B1 vs B2, Saturday, September 9, Colombo
A1 vs A2, Sunday, September 10, Colombo
A2 vs B1, Tuesday, September 12, Colombo
A1 vs B1, Thursday, September 14, Colombo
A2 vs B2, Friday, September 15, Colombo
Final
Super 4s 1 vs Super 4s 2, Friday, September 17, Colombo