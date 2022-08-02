The Asian Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting August 27. Earlier, it was confirmed that Asia Cup will be hosted by Sri Lanka in the UAE. The tournament was moved out of Sri Lanka due to ongoing economic crisis. India, the defending champions, will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 28. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on August 27, while the final will be played on September 11. UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will be playing a Qualifier for the 6th and final spot in Asia Cup 2022.

The main tournament will feature the six teams divided into two groups of three teams.

India are in a Group A alongside Pakistan, while the final spot will be taken by the qualifier.

In Group, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will fight it out for a place in the Super 4.

This year's Asia Cup will be played in T20 format.

Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Date, Timings And Venues

Group Phase

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, August 27, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

India vs Pakistan, August 28, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, August 30, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

India vs Qualifier, August 31, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, September 1, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Pakistan vs Qualifier, September 2, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

Super 4 Phase

B1 vs B2, September 3, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

A1 vs A2, September 4, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A1 vs B1, September 6, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A2 vs B2, September 7, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A1 vs B2, September 8, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A2 vs B1, September 9, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Final

1st in Super 4 vs 2nd in Super 4, September 11, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai