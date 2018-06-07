Arjun Tendulkar Selected For India Under-19 Squad For Sri Lanka Tour: Reports

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar was named in the India Under-19 cricket team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka beginning next month, media reports said on Thursday. The Indian team is scheduled to play four-day and one-day matches in Sri Lanka in July. The all-rounder has been picked for the two four-day matches that India will play against Sri Lanka. Arjun was part of the main group of U-19 cricketers attended the camp in Zonal Cricket Academy (ZCA) and played matches in Una. India will travel to Sri Lanka next month for the series. The four-day squad will be led by Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat who made his first-class debut for Delhi in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season on October 2017. He was earlier picked for the U-19 Asia Cup 2017.

The one-day squad will be led by Aryan Juyal, who had made his List A debut for Uttar Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Arjun was recently in the news for displaying an all-around performance in the global Twenty20 series in Australia, organised by the Sydney Cricket Ground in January earlier this year.

The 18-year-old had garnered much praise in the Australian media as he took four wickets in as many overs at the Bradman Oval and scored a quick-fire 48 runs off 27 balls in the match.