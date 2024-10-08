Former India batter Yusuf Pathan and England spinner Monty Panesar engaged in some friendly banter during a Legends League Cricket (LLC) match between Konark Suryas Odisha and Toyam Hyderabad. The two - once regular players for their respective nations at senior level - have now been battling it out during LLC. However, as Yusuf - playing for Konark Suryas Odisha - laboured to a knock of 7 runs in 18 balls, Panesar, who is of Indian descent, was caught by cameras mouthing to Yusuf on whether he was playing a Test match.

"Are you playing a Test match," Toyam Hyderabad's Panesar could be seen saying to Yusuf. With Yusuf not looking pleased with the comment, Panesar seemed to repeat his words again.

This time Yusuf did not hold back, responding with some banter of his own.

"How many Test wickets do you have?" shouted back Yusuf to Panesar.

One of the most explosive Indian players of his generation, Yusuf boasts an ODI strike rate of 113 and a T20I strike rate of 146. Yusuf even won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup in India colours.

However, coming in to bat at a surprisingly low no. 8 position, he could not accelerate during this game. He fell for 7 off 18 balls, shortly after the altercation with Panesar.

On the other hand, Panesar enjoyed a quietly successful Test career for England. A left-arm off-spinner, Panesar played 50 Tests for England, picking up 167 wickets. Panesar enjoyed one of his career highlights in India in 2012, picking up 17 wickets in three Tests as England beat India 2-1 in India. The series remains India's last home Test series loss till date.

In the LLC game, Konark Suryas Odisha notched up a total of just 100 in 20 overs. Toyam Hyderabad were able to chase it down with 10 balls to spare, thanks largely to a fifty by Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Panesar ended with figures of 1/13 in 4 overs.