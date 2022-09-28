The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team is currently engaged in an enthralling contest with England. In a seven-match T20I series between the two teams, the teams are level 2-2. While openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been good, the same cannot be said about the teams' middle-order. With the T20 World Cup in less than a month, former Pakistan captan Javed Miandad said that the players need to put some extra effort.

"If I give a player 2-3 innings and he doesn't perform, I will replace him," Miandad told reporters in a video uploaded by Sports Paktv on YouTube.

"Aap khel rahe ho Pakistan ke liye. Ye meri apni ghar ki team nahi hai. (You are playing for Pakistan. This is not my personal team. We have such a big population, and there's a lot of competition). There is competition. The boys should realise that they have to perform in every match. If they don't perform, the team will never progress," the batting great added.

The Pakistan cricket team start their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign with a game against India in Melbourne on October 23.

Promoted

T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani