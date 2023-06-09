India had a tough outing on Day 2 of the ongoing World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led side bundled out Australia at a huge total of 469 after Travis Head and Steve Smith smashed 163 and 121 runs respectively. However, Team India visibly struggled with the bat as they were reduced to 151/5 at the end of the second day. Every fan had huge hopes from star batter Virat Kohli as he was coming back from an outstanding IPL season but he got dismissed for 14, leaving everyone shocked.

In the 19th over of India's innings, Kohli played a defensive shot on Mitchell Starc's delivery, which went straight to Steve Smith on the slip, who then took a stunning catch. Disappointed with his wicket, Kohli walked back to the dugout. His wife Anushka Sharma, who was watching from stand, gave a dejected look after seeing Kohli getting out.

Ravindra Jadeja (48 off 51 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (29 batting off 71) offered hope to the partisan Indian supporters at The Oval with a 71-run stand off 100 balls before the former fell to Nathan Lyon 20 minutes before close of play.

India were reeling at 151 for five at stumps in response to Australia's first innings score of 469, trailing by 318 runs.

While the Indian bowlers failed to use the bouncer effectively on day one, the likes of Shubman Gill (13) and Cheteshwar Pujara (14) committed the cardinal sin of misjudging the line and length on a pitch with variable bounce.

Credit should also go to the relentless Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, who got much more out of The Oval surface than their Indian counterparts.

Australia added 142 runs to their overnight total for the loss of seven wickets before being bowled out one hour into the afternoon session. Mohammed Siraj cleaned up the tail and was the pick of India's bowlers with four wickets.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)